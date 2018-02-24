Sultans beat Qalandars by 43 runs in PSL Third Match

Dubai: Lahore Qalandars unable to chase the target of 180 runs after Powerful batting performance from Multan Sultans. Multan Sultans won the match by 43 runs.

The batting side of multan sultans had not lost any wicket in the first 10 overs with the help of the openers.

At the end of the innings Sultans scored 179 with the loss of 5 Wickets in their 20 overs.

Sangakkara top-scored with 62 from 44 balls with three sixes. Skipper Shoaib Malik scored 48 from 28 balls.

On the other hand Lahore Qalandar batting order could not achieved the target of 180 runs and the whole team just scored 139 runs in 17.2 overs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by 19 runs in the second match of the event.

