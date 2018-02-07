King Abdullah to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah-II of Jordan arrives in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day visit to Pakistan on the invitation of President Mamnoon Hussain.

He will be leading a high-level delegation, including senior officials.

During his stay in Islamabad, he will hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The visit will provide an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest, particularly expanding bilateral trade and enhancing investments in Pakistan.

Pakistan and Jordan enjoy extremely close and brotherly relations. They share common perceptions on regional and international issues and matters concerning the Muslim Ummah.

The visit of the King Abdullah II is expected to give a new impetus to the existing fraternal bonds between the two brotherly countries.—Radio Pakistan

