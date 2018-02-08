King Abdullah-II of Jordan arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: King Abdullah-II of Jordan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

He was warmly received at Noor Khan Airbase by President Mamnoon Hussain. A 21 gun salute was given in honor of the distinguished guest.

The Jordanian King is accompanied by foreign minister and a number of civil and military officials.

The visiting king is to hold talks with President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest will be discussed.

The visit will provide the two countries an opportunity to explore ways and means to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas, particularly to expand bilateral trade and enhance investments in Pakistan.

