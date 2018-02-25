Killer of minor girl Asma arrested

MULTAN: The alleged rapist and killer of minor girl Asma of Dunyapur tehsil, Lodhran district, has been arrested, District Police Officer Lodhran Ameer Taimur said on Sunday.

He said accused Ali Haidar (19) was a cousin of deceased girl and he kept her body hidden at some place for two days and then threw it in a pond from where it was recovered.

The DPO said the accused also accompanied the relatives searching for the minor girl. The accused, he said, had confessed to his crime.

Eight years old Asma went missing from her home in Dunyapur on Feb 19 and later her body was found in a pond.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of the incident and ordered the police to arrest the killer.—APP