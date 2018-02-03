Khayam Sarhadi remembered on his 7th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Pakistani TV and film artist Khayyam Sarhadi was remembered on his 7th death anniversary on Saturday (Today).

Son of pre-partition film producer and lyricist Zia Sarhadi, Khayyam acted in a number of popular PTV dramas like Man Chale Ka Sauda, Sooraj Key Saath Saath, Anokha Ladla, Waris and Deep Se Deep Jale.

Since he was educated in England, he could not read Urdu and had to get his dialogues rendered in Roman.

Khayyam was married to a film actress Atiya Sharaf. Later, the couple got divorced and he got married to a TV actress Saiqa. He had four daughters one from Atiya and three from Saiqa, one of his daughters is Zarghuna Khayyam.

Khayyam was a son of a famous Indian film director, producer and writer Zia Sarhadi and his mother was a writer named Zahra Sarhadi. He was the uncle of a model and actress Zhalay Sarhadi.

His father was a progressive person who produced three films, Hum Loag, Footpath and Awaz before the partition.

He also wrote lyrics for films like Lal Haveli, Jugnu and Anokha Pyar.

Khayyam Sarhadi firmly believes that art has to be nurtured on the physical starvation of the body. “Only then can the finer senses develop, mature. One has to taste hunger and poverty first.”

Khayyam died with a sudden heart attack on 3 February 2011.

