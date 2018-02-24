Karachi Rangers assures foolproof security for PSL final match

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers at a high-level meeting at its headquarter in the metropolis assured foolproof security for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Third Edition cricket match to be held at the National Stadium Karachi on March 25.

The meeting, which was chaired by Director General Rangers Maj Gen Mohammad Saeed, reviewed security arrangements for the final match.

It was decided that Sindh police and Rangers personnel would be deployed at the venue of the match to ensure security with joint cooperation.

Rangers assured that all security arrangements would be ensured to restore the international cricket in Pakistan. The meeting was attended by top officials of Sindh police, Rangers, and other security agencies.—PPI

