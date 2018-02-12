JIT formed to probe alleged killing of Intizar Ahmed

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on the request of Ishtiaq Ahmed, the father of Intizar Ahmed who was killed in an incident of firing on January 13, 2018 at Seaview constituted a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the matter.

Ishtiaq Ahmed along with his lawyer and brother met with the CM Sindh at CM House here, said a statement on Monday.

Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Pervez has constituted a six-member committee headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi.

The JIT is tasked that it shall investigate the matter within 15 days and submit the report to Home department for necessary action.—APP

loading...