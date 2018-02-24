Peshawar Zalmi set target of 177 runs against Islamabad united

DUBAI: Peshawar Zalmi set target of 176 runs against Islamabad United in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

Islamabad United won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champion team Zalmi.

After losing its first match, Zalmi made a decent comeback following a Kamran Akmal’s amazing batting performance of 53 runs in just 32 balls.

Mohammad Hafeez once again showed some form with the bat as he made unbeaten 31 and helped setting the target of 177 runs for Islamabad United to win in 20 overs.

In today’s second match Quetta Gladiators will play against Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League in Dubai.

