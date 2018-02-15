iPhone in cheaper rate is coming soon

Web Desk: A rumor about the Apple’s 2018 iPhone have been swirling for a month that it will lined up to include three other fashions. Recently, according to a top-rated analyst, there is a chance that the Cupertino giant is planning to launch a $699 model to substitute the iPhone 8.

Early reports suggested that Apple will launch three new iPhone this year. iPhone X will consist of 5.8-inch OLED screen, a giant 6.5-inch OLED screen model that would be the largest display ever seen on an iPhone and a 6.1-inch LCD model at an affordable price.

According to KGI analyst Mind-Chi Kuo, this affordable iPhone might be launched to substitute the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. It will have the same screen design like iPhone but will be available at a low price.

6.1-inch LCD iPhone will have less premium components such as aluminium frame instead of stainless steel. Dual-camera and 3D Touch will also be dropped.

This will feature Face ID and will make around 50 per cent of all shipments of the 2018 iPhone.

Source: Indianexpress

