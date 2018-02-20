Interior Minister directs to start online visa service

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has directed to provide the best facilities for issuance of passports and National Identity Cards to overseas Pakistanis.

Presiding over a meeting of the Ministry in Islamabad on Tuesday, he directed to start online Visa service at the earliest.

The Minister said work on computerization of land record in Islamabad district should be expedited while modern technology be utilized for e-policing system.

He also directed FIA to review tour operators list and include genuine tour operators in the list.

