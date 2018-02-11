Indian unprovoked firing injures three civilians along LoC

ISLAMABAD: Three innocent civilians, including two women got injured when Indian Army initiated unprovoked firing along the Line of Control to target civil population.

The incident happened along LOC in Battal, Hot Spring and Khuiratta sectors.

Saba Azad 24 years and Nagina Aqsad 36 years old got injured in the firing.

Pakistan Army responded effectively to Indian ceasefire violations and targeted those posts which initiated unprovoked firing inflicting substantial damage on them.—Radio Pakistan

