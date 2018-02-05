Indian troops martyred 515 Kashmiris after martyrdom of Burhan

ISLAMABAD: In Occupied Kashmir, after the custodial killing of renowned commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016, Indian troops have killed 515 people including women and teenage boys to date.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, tens of thousands of people came out on the streets to protest against the killing.

The incident began a tumultuous phase in the recent history of Kashmir when forces used excessive force, bullets, pellets and teargas shells to quell the mourners and mass uprising.

About 20,935 civilians including women and boys were injured, 73 were rendered completely blinded and over 1,1864 youth are at the verge of losing eye-sight by the pellets fired by Indian forces since July 8.—Radio Pakistan

