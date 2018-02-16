Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Poonch

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Poonch district on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a violent military operation in Balakote area of the district.

Meanwhile, forceful demonstrations erupted in Palhallan area of Baramulla district, today, after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation. India police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

The puppet authorities have suspended mobile Internet service in the district while all entry and exit routes to Palhallan have been sealed by the Indian forces.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen attacked an Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force camp in Panzgam Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

