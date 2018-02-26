Indian police kill youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD: In Occupied Kashmir, Indian police killed a youth during custody in Tral area of Pulwama district on Monday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detainee, Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan, was killed in a fabricated grenade blast inside Tral police station. The police blasted the grenade in a bid to portray it as an attack on police station.

However, locals refuted the police claim and insisted that Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan was killed in custody and the grenade blast was just a drama.

The victim was arrested along with two other youth on 9th January in Sopore and was lodged in Tral police station.

The killing led to massive clashes in Tral, the hometown of victim Mushtaq Ahmad Chopan. Youth came out of their houses and pelted stones on forces as soon as the news of Chopan’s killing reached the town.

Police resorted to aerial firing and teargas shelling to disperse the youth. Later, complete shutdown was observed in Tral against the killing.

Meanwhile, several people were injured during clashes with Indian forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district. The clashes broke out after a joint team of Indian army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and police cordoned off the area early morning.

The troops resorted to massive firing for almost half-an-hour. However, they were forced to call off the cordon following stiff resistance by the locals.—Radio Pakistan

loading...