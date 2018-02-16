Indian ceasefire violations pose threat to regional peace and may lead to a strategic miscalculation: FO

ISLAMABAD: Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to Foreign Office today and a strong protest was lodged with him over India’s unprovoked firing in Battal Sector on the Line of Control today (Thursday).

India forces deliberately targetted a van carrying school children resulting in the martyrdom of the van driver.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal said the Indian forces carried out more than 335 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary this year, resulting in martyrdom of 14 innocent civilians and injuries to 65 others.

He said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

loading...