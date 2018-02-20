Indian agency probing 100 shell companies for links to bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: India’s financial crime fighting agency is investigating more than 100 “shell companies” that are suspected to be involved in the Punjab National Bank’s (PNBK.NS) near $1.8 billion fraud, a government source said on Tuesday.

The companies were allegedly used by Indian jewelers Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems’ Mehul Choksi to route funds, a source at India’s Enforcement Directorate told Reuters.

A lawyer for Modi has denied any wrongdoing. Choksi’s firm has also said it has nothing to do with the fraud case.

—Reuters

