India should talk with Pakistan to end hostility along LoC: Dineshwar Sharma

SRINAGAR: In Occupied Kashmir, India-appointed Interlocutor, Dineshwar Sharma has urged his government to hold talks with Pakistan to end hostility along the Line of Control.

In a media interview in Srinagar, Sharma said current hostility at border is a serious problem.

Dineshwar Sharma said he has been visiting Kashmir to hold peace talks with the stakeholders. He urged Indian government to talk to Pakistan.

Mr. Sharma said his visit has been very much productive and he is very much satisfied.—PPI

