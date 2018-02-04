India crushes South Africa in Centurion ODI

CENTURION, South Africa: India crushed South Africa by nine wickets in the second one-day international on Sunday after dismissing the top-ranked team in the world for 118, its worst total on home soil.

Wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav shared eight wickets as the Proteas were bowled out in just 32.2 overs.

Chahal took 5-22 and Yadav 3-20 before India’s batsmen cruised to 119-1 to give the tourists a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan made 51 not out and captain Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 46 in a 93-run partnership for the second wicket.

Chahal’s 5-22 was the best haul for an Indian spinner in an ODI in South Africa as the hosts wilted in the absence of captain Faf du Plessis and experienced batsman AB de Villiers, who are both injured.—AP

