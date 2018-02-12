Increase in economic cooperation between Pak-US need of hour: Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Monday termed the further increase in the economic cooperation between Pakistan and United States as need of the hour.

He said this while talking to Consul General of United States in Karachi Grace Shelton who called on the Sindh Governor at Governor’s House here, said a statement.

Deputy Consul General of US John Warner was also present on the occasion.

They discussed the relations between Pakistan and United States, environment in Sindh province for investors and other matters of mutual interests, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh Governor said that the situation in power sector has now been improved due to the measures taken by the present government.

The law and order situation in Karachi has improved and now the environment of the city is suitable for the investment, he added.

Talking to the Sindh Governor, the US CG appreciated the improvement in law and order in Pakistan and said the United States wants to see a stable and stronger Pakistan.

He said that the investors from United States are taking keen interest in investments in different sectors in Karachi.—APP

