‘If given chance PML-N will initiate new mega projects in Karachi’

KARACHI: Former prime minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif Thursday said his party will initiate series of mega projects in Karachi if his party comes back to power after national polls in 2018.

During his visit to the Green Line Bus Project here, Sharif said the much warranted facility was a gift of the PML – N government to the citizens of Karachi.

“I will ask the authorities concerned to ensure its completion within the stipulated time,” said the PML-N chief.

Mentioning that the ambitious project aimed at providing rapid and comfortable transportation facility to local commuters from Nagan Chowrangi to Tower, he said it will help mobility of the citizens.

Accompanied by his party colleagues from Sindh chapter and some of the members of federal cabinet, the former premier took a long trip of the site and personally reviewed the pace of work and associated development endeavours.

He reiterated that series of mega development projects were needed for the ever burgeoning city which the PML-N on basis of its sincerity and commitment to the cause of public well being can deliver.— APP