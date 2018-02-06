Horse owner rejects Salman Khan’s huge offer

Web Desk: Horse owner Sirajkhan Pathan has rejected Salman’s offer of Rs 2 crore to buy the six-year-old Saqab, a horse from Olpad town near Surat.

A year ago, Punjab’s Badal family also offered Rs 1.11 crore for the same horse but Sirajkhan also rejected it. There are seven other interested parties offered huge amount to buy this horse. But all of them got the same answer.

It is said that Saqab has its match only in two horses in the world, one in the US and other one is in Canada. It can walk with a speed of 43kmph and can keep the same position throughout the journey.

Pathan brought it for Rs 14.5 lakh from Rajasthan’s Palotara Fair. The horse has one black and one white eye.

Saqab’s mother was of a Pakistan-Sindhi breed whereas its father was from Rajasthani-Sutharwali breed.

Pathan Said, “I know, my horse senses human presence and loves it. When it sees public and is walking, people might feel it would trample on them but it would take a turn at the last moment and walk away clean. It loves to stay in human company and enjoys admiration showered on it.”

Source: Timesofindia

