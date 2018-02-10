‘Honour killing’ claims three lives in Kohistan

KOHISTAN: Honour killing Saturday claimed three lives in Kohistan as son shot dead mother, brother’s wife and her paramour in the name of honour.

In district Kolai Palas, Imam Shah opened fire on alleged paramour of his brother’s wife and killed him later he came back at his house and killed brother’s wife.

During the firing, Shah’s mother was also killed when she tried to protect the girl. Shah managed to flee successfully.

Police registered a murder case rather than an honour killing case against Shah and started search operation to arrest him.

The police after postmortem shifted the bodies to native town and handed over to their families.— APP

