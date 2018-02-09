Honey with milk can be toxic

Web Desk: Honey is considered as a healing golden liquid due to its medicinal benefits. But consuming heated honey can be fatal, because heating anything with sugar can release a chemical called 5-hydroxymethylfurfual or HMF which is a carcinogenic in nature. Therefore, honey on heating can increase its toxicity.

According to a study, “Heated honey (>140 degrees) mixed with ghee produces HMF which may produce deleterious effects and acts as a poison in due course.”

Honey is advised to heat in less than 140 degree, which is far less than the optimum temperature at which your glass of milk is probably going to be.

Therefore, enjoy milk with honey but make sure the milk is cooled down a bit, before adding honey.

Source: NDTV

