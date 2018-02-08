Health benefits of consuming kiwi fruit

Web Desk: Kiwi is one of the healthiest fruits ever. It is an exceptional powerhouse of nutrition and one of the most popular fruits which not only satisfies the taste buds but also promotes good health.

Here are 7 health benefits of eating kiwi.

High source of Vitamin C

Kiwi is the highest source of vitamin C. 100gms of kiwi contains 154 per cent of vitamin C. It acts as a powerful antioxidant that can eliminate free radicals causing inflammation or cancer. It helps to boost the immunity of the body against harmful pathogens.

Sleep inducer

Multiple studies show that kiwi fruit contains many medicinally useful compounds, among which antioxidant and serotonin may be beneficial in the treatment of sleep disorder.

Source of dietary fiber

Consuming kiwi can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease. It also contributes a lot in losing weight.

Better digestion

It contains enzymes that better help in the digestion of proteins in the body and also help patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome.

Good source of Folate

It is beneficial for pregnant women because it helps in the better development of the foetus, making it healthy.

Powerhouse of Vitamins and Minerals

It contains vitamins and mineral like Vitamin A, B6, B12, E and potassium, calcium, iron and magnesium. These contribute a lot in the better functioning of the body like blood circulation through vessels, fight stress, iron absorption for healthy bones and teeth and good vision as well.

Healthy skin

Kiwi has alkaline that can keep you active and can give you youthful skin. It act as an antioxidant that can prevent skin degradation. You can also apply it on your skin.

Source: NDTV

