Gwadar port, CPEC projects to open new vista of prosperity: Asif

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif says Gwadar port and CPEC projects would open new vista of prosperity by enlarging the scope of employment opportunities for the masses.

Addressing a ceremony at Sialkot on Sunday, he said that Gwadar port would emerge as a busiest port and play a dominating role in ensuring drastic economic stability of the country as well as in the region.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is making hectic efforts to maintain peace in the region but India has been creating obstacles in the peace process and is indulged in patronizing terrorists.

He said India was in fever of war phobia and continuously violating on LOC and Working Boundary, besides killing the innocent civilians.

Foreign Minister made it clear that any misadventure by India would be crushed with iron hands and the world should acknowledge and recognize the sacrifices of Pakistan, rendered in the war against terrorism.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the government is utilizing all available resources to improve means of communications in order to bring far-off and neglected areas at par with the developed parts of the country.

He said under the programme 1,800 KM long roads had been constructed in Balochistan for improving and linking downtrodden areas with the developed parts of the province.

The Foreign Minister said that elections of Senate and general elections would be held on time.

He urged the people to use their right to vote during the general elections for bringing about revolutionary changes in the country.

Khawaja Asif said, due to effective policies of the PML-N government, 10,700 MW electricity had been added to the national grid and now there is no load shedding in the country.—Radio Pakistan

