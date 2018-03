ISLAMABAD: Govt has revised petroleum product prices for next month, AajNews reported.

According to the revised prices of petroleum products, the new price of petrol has been fixed Rs 88.07 per litre with an increase of Rs 3.56 per litre, light diesel price Rs 65.30 per litre.

The price of high speed deisel has been fixed Rs 98.45 and kerosine oil 76.46.

The new prices of petroleum products shall be effective from midnight to night.

