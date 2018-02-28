Four FC personnel martyred in suicide attack in Quetta

QUETTA: Four FC personnel were martyred and two others injured in a suicide attack on an FC and Levies joint camp at Khonitalab Nawhisar area in Quetta district this evening.

According to FC spokesman the martyred and injured personnel have been shifted to CMH and FC hospitals in Quetta.

Governor Balochistan Muhammad Khan Achakzai and and Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bezinjo have strongly condemned the attack and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.

Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal has also condemned the attack.

In a statement he said that the entire nation is standing with the security forces.

loading...