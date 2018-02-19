Four alleged members of Lyari Gang War arrested

KARACHI: Four alleged members of Lyari Gang War were arrested after an encounter with the Risala Police in the Nanak Wara area here on Monday.

The accused identified as Muhammad Rizwan, Behram, Muhammad Ismail and Aaqib Ali are said to involved in over 25 incidents of street crimes, said SP Ms. Shehla Qureshi while addressing a press conference at Risala Police Station here.

She said that the action was taken by the police team led by SHO Risala Shahid Taj, on directives of SSP City District Sheeraz Nazeer.

She said that the police has recovered eight cellular phones, one motorcycle, one pistol along with three rounds from the accused.—APP

