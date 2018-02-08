Foreign Ministry, Defence Institutions brief Parliamentary Committee on National Security

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Parliamentary Committee on National Security is underway in Islamabad with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in the chair.

The meeting is being briefed on current issues of national security and related matters.

High officials of country’s defence institution briefed the committee with regard to the national security.

The senior officials of the Foreign Ministry also gave a detailed briefing to the meeting.

The meeting is being attended by the high officials including parliamentary leaders of Senate and National Assembly, Defence Ministry and Foreign Ministry.

