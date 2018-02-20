Federal Cabinet reviews repatriation of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to provide all possible facilities to those Afghan refugees who want to return voluntarily to their own country.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the repatriation of Afghan refugees and different recommendations were made in this regard.

The meeting demanded the international community to play its due role in repatriation of Afghan refugees to their own homeland.

The cabinet also validated the decisions taken by Cabinet Committee on Energy and Economic Coordination and rejected the increase in power tariff proposed by NEPRA and decided to maintain the current tariff rate.

