Farooq Sattar says desolved Rabita Committee may suggest four names

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar said on Thursday in Karachi that desolved Rabita Committee (RC) may suggest four names for senate elections, AajNews reported.

Addressing to press conference Farooq Sattar said majority of MQM members is in favor of him but he is not suggesting any member for senate election.

He said that party leader reserves power to make decision in some matters. The dicision was made after counseling assembly members, he added.

He said that Rabita Committee (RC) was desolved in general workers conference.

