Explosion kills 3 in central Libya

BENGHAZI: An explosion killed three troops loyal to East Libya-based military commander Khalifa Haftar in central Libya on Wednesday, according to a local official.

Another soldier was injured in the blast that targeted a security checkpoint in Waddan town of Al-Jufra city, Fouad Mahdi Rashid, a member of the Al-Jufra municipal council, told Anadolu Agency.

Rashid suggested that the explosion might have been caused by a car-bomb.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In August, at least 12 soldiers loyal to Haftar, whose forces control large swathes of eastern and southern Libya, were killed in an attack claimed by Daesh terrorist group in Houn town in Al-Jufra.

Libya has been dogged by chaos and political uncertainty since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.—AFP

