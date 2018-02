HAMILTON: New Zealand qualified for the final of the tri-nation Twenty20 series despite losing their final round-robin match to England by two runs in Hamilton on Sunday.

England scored 194 for seven, batting first, but having lost earlier to New Zealand to they needed to win by 20 runs to make the final on a run-rate basis.

New Zealand, with half-centuries by Colin Munro and Martin Guptill, made 192 for four and will play unbeaten Australia in the final on Wednesday.

