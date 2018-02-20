Enemies of Pakistan trying to destabilize country: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal says enemies of Pakistan are trying to destabilize the country and its economy but their designs will not succeed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said international institutions are acknowledging and appreciating the economic policies of the country, which is not being digested by the enemies.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government put the country on the path of speedy development and started several mega projects including CPEC.

The minister said some elements are trying to disgrace the Parliament which is alarming.

Meanwhile, responding to a point of order in National Assembly regarding meeting of Financial Action Task Force to discuss putting Pakistan on a watch list, Ahsan Iqbal said that the resolution on FATF is a continuity of US President Donald Trump’s tweet to pressurize Pakistan.

He said that friends of Pakistan are there at FATF and they will certainly raise voice in our favour.

The Minister said Pakistan soil will never be allowed to use against anyone.

He said any stringent measures taken by European countries negatively impacting Pakistan’s economy will adversely affect Islamabad’s war against terrorism.

