Election commission restore registration of three political parties

ISLAMBAD: Election commission on Friday restored the registration of three political parties including Mutedda Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P).

On completion of legal requirements by MQM-P, Muslim League Functional and National Party, election commission issued official notification.

According to the election commission, election marks of every three political parties have been restored, after which they will be able to participate in the senate election.

Earlier, election commission terminated their registration for not submitting registration fees of two lakh and list of two thousand workers.

loading...