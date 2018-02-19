Eight year boy embraces martyrdom in unprovoked firing by Indian Forces along LoC

ISLAMABAD: An eight year boy has been martyred due to unprovoked firing by Indian Forces along Line of Control today.

According to DG ISPR, Ayaz belongs to Jajot Village.

He said use of pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians exposes the true Indian face.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army has neutralized Indian post which targeted a minor along Line of Control.

According ISPR, two Indian soldiers have been killed in this action.—Radio Pakistan

