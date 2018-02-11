ECP to complete scrutiny of Senate nomination papers tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission will complete scrutiny of nomination papers for senate elections for provinces tomorrow (Monday).

According to the Election Commission, it has received thirty-four nomination papers from Punjab, eight from Islamabad, thirty four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, twenty-eight from Balochistan and forty-nine from Sindh, and nine from FATA.

However, nomination papers for FATA can be filed by tomorrow and their scrutiny will be held on Thursday, while the same will be held for the federal capital on Tuesday. Polling for the Senate elections will be held on 3rd of next month.—Radio Pakistan

