ECP starts issuing Senate nomination papers to Islamabad candidates

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started issuing/receiving nomination papers for Senate elections for federal territory on general and technocrat seats from Tuesday.

According to an official of ECP, nobody has submitted the nomination papers to ECP on Tuesday.

The election commission will continue receiving nomination papers till Saturday. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by February 13.

Candidates can file appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by Feb 16. While the revised list of candidates will be issued on February 20. The candidates can withdraw their papers by February 21.

The Senate elections will be held on March 3 in Parliament House. Total term for a senator is six years, half of the Senate retires after every three years.

The Senate elections depend on the party positions in the provincial assemblies as well as the National Assembly.

Four of the provincial assemblies vote for their representatives, whereas the FATA senators are elected by the MNAs from the tribal areas and the Islamabad senators by the National Assembly.—APP

