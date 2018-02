ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released final lists of candidates from four provinces for upcoming Senate elections.

Twenty-seven candidates are contesting from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 33 from Sindh, 20 from Punjab, and 25 from Balochistan.

Candidates aspiring to contest elections from Islamabad and FATA can withdraw their nomination papers by tomorrow.

Polling for the Senate elections will be held on third of the next month.

