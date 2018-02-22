ECP rejects PML-N application for Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the application of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for awarding of fresh tickets to their candidates in Senate elections.

This order was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in pursuance of the verdict by the Supreme Court in Election Reforms Act Case yesterday.

According to a press release issued by the Commission, the candidates of the party will be considered independent in the Senate elections as well as by elections.

