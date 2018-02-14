ECP, NADRA sign agreement to prepare RTS for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and NADRA have signed an agreement to prepare a Result Transmission System (RTS) for upcoming general elections.

Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqub Fateh Muhammad and NADRA Chairman Usman Yusuf Mobeen inked the document in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The new system will enable presiding officers to transmit result to returning officers and Election Commission in real-time.

Under the agreement, NADRA will provide technical assistance to the Commission for development of mobile based result transmission system for the presiding officers. This will allow presiding officers to transmit result directly from polling stations using their mobile phones.

The Commission used mobile APP result transmission system in four previous by-elections successfully.

