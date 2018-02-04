ECP issues schedule of Senate election for federal capital

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued the schedule of Senate election for federal capital.

According to the notification, the commission has called upon the members of the National Assembly to elect the senate one member each against general seat and the seat reserved for technocrat including Ulema from the federal capital.

It said these new members will be elected in place of the members of the Senate, who are due to retire after the expiration of their term of office on 11th of March this year.

The last date for filing of nomination papers by the candidates will be 10th February.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers would be 13th of this month while the last date for filling of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be 16th of the current month.—Radio Pakistan

loading...