ECP held meeting with parliamentary parties delegations

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan today held a meeting with delegations of parliamentary parties to brief them about the constituency delimitation and other preparations by the Commission for the general elections, 2018.

Later, talking to media persons, PML N leader Zahid Hamid said we proposed that maximum voter registration should be ensured.

He said it was also proposed that special campaigns should be launched in areas where votes of women are less or not registered.

He said a proposal was also made that voter registration be ensured at the time when the National Identity Card is issued by NADRA.

Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz said we will take up the issue of constituency delimitation in the meeting of Central Working Committee tomorrow.

