ECP accepts 23 nomination papers for FATA General seats

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday declared 23 nomination papers as valid for elections to Senate General Seats from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to ECP, the commission also rejected the nominations papers of four candidates for FATA Senate elections.

It said that the validly nominated candidates for elections to senate from FATA’s General seats included Sajid Hussain Turi, Hidayat Ullah, Shammim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hillal ur Rehman, Malik Najam-ul-Hassan, Shoaib Hassan, Tahir Iqbal, Syed Akhonzada Chittan, Saleh, Faiz ur Rehman, Said Jamal, Shahid Hussain, Pir Muhammad Aqal Shah, Shahban Ali, Haji Khan, Zia ur Rehman, Malik Afzal Din Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Jangriz Khan and Nizam Uddin Khan.

It said that the nomination papers of four candidates have been rejected by the commission for FATA Senate elections included Irfan Ullah, Haider Shah, Adnan Sattar and Shah Khalid.—APP

