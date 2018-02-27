E-Commerce Market of Pakistan figured above $600 Million in 2017

The State Bank of Pakistan has released the official numbers showing the actual size of the e-commerce market.
The numbers in full as was shown by State Bank of Pakistan data are as under.
|Metric
|Number
|Date Range
|Report
|Number of Online Transactions (Prepayment)
|1.2 M
|FY17
|APR
|Value of Prepayment Transactions (Locally)
|Rs. 9.8 B[1]
|FY17
|FQR
|Value of Prepayment Transactions (Internationally)
|Rs. 20.7 B
|FY17
|FQR
|Ecommerce Merchants (Locally)
|571
|FY17
|APR
|USD : PKR
|105
|30/06/17
|Business Recorder
Quick Analysis
Based on the report, it can be deduced that, on average, every prepayment order in Pakistan had a basket size greater than Rs. 8,000 and each of the 571 merchants processed about Rs. 17M in prepayment orders on average.
|Metric
|PKR
|USD
|E-commerce Market Size in Pakistan (Prepayment)
|Rs. 9.8 B
|$ 93 M
|Average Order Size (Prepayment)
|Rs. 8,167
|$ 77.8
|Average Revenue per Merchant (Prepayment)
|Rs. 17.2 M
|$ 163.5 K
“Cash on Delivery” Market Size
Not all e-commerce transactions are done through pre-payment. For instance, in the large marketplaces and brand stores, most of the payments are made via cash on delivery terms. To accurately gauge the e-commerce market size, we have to make an assumption on the volume of transactions processed via Cash on Delivery (COD).
|Yayvo.com Revenue Breakdown according to Payment Method (2017)
|Order Value (PKR)
|COD
|Prepayment
|0-2500
|75.86%
|24.14%
|2500-5000
|57.97%
|42.03%
|>5000
|39.99%
|60.01%
This shows that the e-commerce market size in Pakistan is ~ Rs 65 Billion 0r ~ $ 6.20 Million.
|Assumption of COD Market Size
|COD Market Size (PKR)
|Total Market Size (PKR)
|Total Market Size (USD)
|95%
|186.2 B
|196.0 B
|1.90 B
|90%
|88.2 B
|98.0 B
|933 M
|85%
|55.5 B
|65.3 B
|622 M
|80%
|39.2 B
|49 B
|467 M
|70%
|22.9 B
|32.7 B
|311 M
Conclusion
The overall e-commerce market size is much bigger than what many industry insiders estimate. After reviewing and examining the numbers, the conclusion is that the e-commerce market size transcended $600M in the 12-months period between July 2016 and June 2017.
