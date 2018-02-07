Differences remain between MQM-P over senate nomination

KARACHI: Leader of Muttehida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, Farooq Sattar and Rabta Committee has maintained differences over the issue of Senate ticket controversy.

Farooq sattar has been going through a difficult situation, since he gave Senate ticket to Kamran Tesori. This created differences between Farooq Sattar and Rabta committee.

As the issue aroused, angry members of Rabta committee reached to Farooq Sattar residence to negotiate about the it. Therefore, it resulted no positive solution. Rabta Committee had accepted Farooq Sattar as party’s leader but raised question against giving Senate ticket to Kamran Tesori.

Farooq Sattar said, “There is no division in our party, it is just a difference in opinion.”

“PIB and Bhadrabad are not different”, he added.

