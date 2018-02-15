Dar moves LHC against rejection of his Senate nomination papers

LAHORE: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday approached the Lahore High Court’s election tribunal against rejection of his nomination papers for Senate elections.

Ishaq Dar, in his appeal, submitted that the returning officer dismissed his nomination papers without any valid

reasons, though he had fulfilled all legal requirements for the purpose. He pleaded the tribunal to set aside the returning officer’s decision and accept his nomination papers.

It may be mentioned that Ishaq Dar had submitted his nomination papers for technocrat and general seats, which were by the returning officer on Monday.—APP

loading...