Daesh in Afghanistan, a threat to regional peace: Ahsan

WASHINGTON: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that security threats are not a regional but a global challenge.

Addressing a seminar on World Geological Threats in Washington, he said that terrorism will only be defeated by joint efforts.

The Minister said Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in war on terror. The backbone of terrorists in Pakistan has been broken.

He said that the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is posing threat to regional peace. Meanwhile, he said improvement in security has made Pakistan an attractive destination for foreign investment.

He was talking to Senator Lindsey Graham on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan wants to work with the United States to bring peace to Afghanistan because Pakistan’s economic and security gains are at risk from continued instability in Afghanistan.

On the occasion, Senator Graham agreed with the Interior Minister that sustained engagement between Pakistan and the United States is critical to achieving peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and the regional situation came under discussion. The Interior Minister also briefed the Senator on Pakistan’s successes in combating terrorism through National Action Plan.—PPI

