CTD police arrested two terror suspects in DIKhan

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkwa police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects during a raid in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a CTD official, the arrested suspects were involved in terrorist attack on security personnel back in 2015 in which at least three personnel of police and two of the Frontier Corps (FC) had embraced martyrdom as a result.

Earlier, CTD had arrested a facilitator of the terror attack on Peshawar’s Agricultural Directorate in which nine people were killed and thirty eight others injured.

CTD official said that the man identified as Muhammad Yasir was taken into custody near Larma camp and belongs to Bajaur Agency.

In December, at least nine were killed and 38 injured when five burqa-clad terrorists had stormed the Agriculture Directorate located in front of University of Peshawar and started indiscriminate firing wherein nine students were killed and 38 others were injured.—APP

