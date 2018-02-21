CPEC provides easiest connectivity to entire region: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) provides easiest connectivity to the entire region and generates huge economic and job opportunities for the people of the country.

He was talking to a delegation of a prestigious educational institution in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said the government is making concrete effort to strengthen country’s economy through putting in place businesses friendly policy regime and attracting greater investments in various sectors.

He said that a large market and a growing economy of the country was attracting the international community and investors to undertake profitable business ventures in the country.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is actively engaged with the international community to highlight its viewpoint on various issues.

He said the government is taking all possible steps including legislative measures for the protection of vulnerable segments of society.

Talking about overall situation, the Prime Minister noted that marked improvement can be seen in various areas since the PML-N government took over power in 2013.—Radio Pakistan

